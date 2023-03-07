    Search
    South View, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada
    By Wolfgang Whyte

    This is the view you get looking south at dawn as you enter Banff National Park near the junction of Highway 1 and Highway 93 at the far west reaches of the park, shot on an 830nm infrared converted Nikon Z5.

    That little bulge of rock at centre right that looks a little like a small, belching volcano is, in reality, just a feature of the mountainside with a prominent puff of cloud which Mother Nature conveniently placed so she could show off.

    I was thrilled to be in the right place at the right time to capture it. There is no better place in the country to be on a hazy morning with light and rock and snow all around; a veritable wonderland for the eye (and the camera!)

