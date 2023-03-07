South View, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

This is the view you get looking south at dawn as you enter Banff National Park near the junction of Highway 1 and Highway 93 at the far west reaches of the park, shot on an 830nm infrared converted Nikon Z5.

That little bulge of rock at centre right that looks a little like a small, belching volcano is, in reality, just a feature of the mountainside with a prominent puff of cloud which Mother Nature conveniently placed so she could show off.

I was thrilled to be in the right place at the right time to capture it. There is no better place in the country to be on a hazy morning with light and rock and snow all around; a veritable wonderland for the eye (and the camera!)

