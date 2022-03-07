Reinebringen, Moskenesoya, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Over the last dozen years my wife and I have been working on our travel bucket list, and in 2016 the destination was Norway. We started in Bergen on the southwest coast, and rented a car to go north and south from there to some interior locations along the fjords. It was quite helpful that most people spoke English. I tried to learn some Norwegian before the trip, but the only useful phrase that I retained was "I don't speak Norwegian".

After about a week and a half, we took a commuter flight almost two hours north to Leknes in the Lofoten Islands. I knew that there were some unique and dramatic landscapes here. I had also found some resources that listed a number of available hiking trails in this region, along with directions and maps to find the trailheads.

After a couple days in Leknes, we took the main road west to Hamnøy, on the island of Moskenesoya. The weather was problematic, and we were rained out for a day and a half. Near the town, there was a trail up a mountain called Reinebringen, with a view out over the island. I set out to make the climb the next morning, as the weather was supposed to be better. It did rain overnight though, and the trail was muddy and slippery. With care I made it to the top, and the view was indeed spectacular. This is a multi-shot panorama, which captures the remarkable, rugged landscape of this Lofoten island.

