Machu Picchu Shadows, Urubamba, Peru

Picture Story

A trip to Machu Picchu is certainly a photographer's dream, one that I have been lucky enough to enjoy. It is possible to spend the night at a hotel on the property and thereby enjoy all hours of daylight and starlight for photography. The stone structures, built by the Incas, sit well up in the mountains. Spectacular vistas are at every turn.

So, after many hours of capturing epic vistas, I began to explore more intimate details of the Citadel. The light was growing long in the afternoon and the shadows began to bring out the geometric shapes constructed by the Incas almost 600 years ago. This structure is part of a residential section of the ruins. The terraced pattern of triangular entryways was lit by the sun with the building's facia left in shadow. While this image is not overly busy in color, it begs for a black and white presentation to emphasize the patchwork of light and shadow, the repeated shapes, and the stone textures.

