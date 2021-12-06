Mt Sourire, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

In late October 2018, I was hiking on a trail near Mount Sourire in the St-Donat de Montcalm region. The previous night had been very cold; a taste of the coming winter. The waterfalls of the stream spray droplets of water onto nearby branches which quickly freeze, and their accumulation creates intriguing and photogenic ice formations. As we say in photography “follow the leading lines “. I was drawn to these particular branches.

As the rocks leading to the branches were icy, it would have been dangerous to get close to my sub-ject. I stood back, installed my tripod, and used a long focal lens (96 mm - 35mm eq) and a polarizing filter. I exposed for 0.6 seconds to retain some texture in the water. Looking at this photograph recalls a fleeting moment enjoying the beauties of our autumn landscapes.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

