Scipnik, Kungota, Slovenia

I was travelling in Europe for about six months and visited several countries on my way, searching for the most outstanding locations and light. I observed changing seasons and the way colours transitioned from vibrant greens to rusty golden brown.

The final couple of months were spent around the border of Austria and Slovenia, where I paid particular attention to photography of beautiful vineyards. I looked for unique compositions and came across a road that resembled the shape of a heart. I utilised soft autumnal light and a mosaic of colour surrounding my landscape. The result was quite pleasing, and the feeling of that warm, autumnal evening still resonates with me quite strongly when I revisit this shot.

