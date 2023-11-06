    Search
    Scipnik, Kungota, Slovenia
    By Edyta Rice

    I was travelling in Europe for about six months and visited several countries on my way, searching for the most outstanding locations and light. I observed changing seasons and the way colours transitioned from vibrant greens to rusty golden brown.

    The final couple of months were spent around the border of Austria and Slovenia, where I paid particular attention to photography of beautiful vineyards. I looked for unique compositions and came across a road that resembled the shape of a heart. I utilised soft autumnal light and a mosaic of colour surrounding my landscape. The result was quite pleasing, and the feeling of that warm, autumnal evening still resonates with me quite strongly when I revisit this shot.

