Torgnon, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

Torgnon is a municipality in the Aosta Valley located in Valtournenche called the town of the Sun for its continuous exposure and the brilliance of autumn colours, it is no coincidence that in autumn the well-known Torgnon d'outon festival is held with the festival of fontina and mountain potatoes.

Taking the road that leads to the village starting from Antey St André, the red colours gradually become more and more splendid and brilliant through the various hamlets and paths that allow you to undertake numerous walks through easy paths.

The Sun is brighter and brighter, making the autumn trees' autumn colours even more magnificent through romantic shades. Despite the season, the climate is still quite hot, still practically summer, and the dramatic effects of the overheating of our planet.

These vivid effects are well-captured thanks to the Nikon D5200 autumn colour scene mode with an 18-55mm Nikkor lens with slight underexposure. It is certainly the best time and season for passionate photographers to go to Torgnon and dedicate themselves to landscape photography. The secret of these colours? Mother Nature reveals it to us through chromoplasts, a type of non-photosynthetic plastids that contain pigments called carotenoids, responsible for these beautiful and intense colours.

Orgnon is defined as a small pearl of the Aosta Valley Alps, as it offers photographers spectacular landscapes always illuminated by the sun's rays that make the wide green meadows and paths that characterize its territory splendidly. It is located at an altitude of 1,500 meters, is populated by 500 inhabitants, and comprises 22 hamlets. Among these stands out is the locality Chantorné with the Alpe Gorza refreshment place adjacent to a small enchanting lake, an ideal location for suggestive photographs.

