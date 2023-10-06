Lomagnupur, Fljotshverfi District, Southern Iceland

Lómagnúpur Mountain stands at 688ft high, a Volcanic beast that seemingly just rises out of nothing to form this awe-inspiring sight that dominates the whole area.

We were quite lucky with this shot as it can be notoriously hard to photograph, with the top often covered in clouds or other conditions that don't lend themselves to landscape photography. At the end of this day, we were driving past, and the conditions were basically perfect: no low cloud and plenty of water in the pool at the fore that was perfectly still allowing for a complete reflection; we ended up shooting here for about an hour in the end up until, and through sunset.

This is a super wide take on it, shot at 14mm and a somewhat eye-watering 515 seconds (over 8 minutes) exposure.

With there being little wind about, I wanted a long exposure to create movement in the sky to add to the dramatic feel of the image. I don't really like the Long Exposure calculators you get on apps; too often, I find they can be quite far out. It was a case of taking one image, checking the histogram and seeing how much I had left to play with on the right-hand side and then coming up with a time, plus adding further time for the dwindling light at sunset. The histogram of this shot is pretty much stretched left to right, black to white, giving me everything I needed, plus the extremely long time provides plenty of sky movement.

It also worked out, as you will only get 1 or 2 chances at it due to the long duration and the light dying off.

Unplanned shots can sometimes throw some magic your way, as did this; what a great end to a day.

