Columbia River, Astoria, Oregon, USA

A late summer evening out on the pier, shortly after some big storms began to break up and disappear. Standing out here, extended into the mighty Columbia River, a person just feels so small. With sea lions barking loudly all around, the sun setting with brilliant colors over the Pacific, and a few lonely ships making their way along the river, the scene is both peaceful and intense at the same time. Oregon Summers really are just spectacular, and one of the state's best features!

