    Armacao dos Buzios, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    By Alexandre Berner

    Picture Story

    Buzios is such a beutiful place in Brazil and I didn't know that. It's famous, but I only heard about restaurants and so on. Due to pandemic restrictions, our family started renting houses for some days to get away from Rio de Janeiro, big city where I live with my wife and 6 years old son.

    This time we went to Buzios. I just took my photographic equiment out of the closet after some years away from my passion (another story) and had not much expectations. On that day, a cloudy day, I had only my walkaround camera with me and a tripod (in the end, that's the equipment wich defines a landscape photographer). We were driving around geting to know the place as tourists. But that's where the beauty of Buzios comes in. It's just beautifull around the corner, even on a cloudy day.

