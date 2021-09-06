Armacao dos Buzios, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Buzios is such a beutiful place in Brazil and I didn't know that. It's famous, but I only heard about restaurants and so on. Due to pandemic restrictions, our family started renting houses for some days to get away from Rio de Janeiro, big city where I live with my wife and 6 years old son.

This time we went to Buzios. I just took my photographic equiment out of the closet after some years away from my passion (another story) and had not much expectations. On that day, a cloudy day, I had only my walkaround camera with me and a tripod (in the end, that's the equipment wich defines a landscape photographer). We were driving around geting to know the place as tourists. But that's where the beauty of Buzios comes in. It's just beautifull around the corner, even on a cloudy day.

