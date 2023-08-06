Lake Glenmaggie, Victoria, Australia

Driving around the backwaters of Lake Glenmaggie one mid-afternoon, I discovered this tree that stood out proud and strong. It was an obvious subject for a morning shoot, and on returning at sunrise was delighted to see that it was easily catching the morning light. The fog that lay thick across the water was an unexpected surprise. This added an air of mystery and texture to the environment.

I spent most of the morning composing and capturing images of this tree as the fog slowly lifted and the light grew stronger. For a period, it became a resting place for birds, and as the sun rose higher and the fog faded, it eventually lost its regal stance and became lost against the sunburnt hills and bright blue sky.

For a period, it became a resting place for birds, and as the sun rose higher and the fog faded, it slowly lost its regal stance and was lost against the sunburnt hills and bright blue sky.

This photo was captured early in the session while the fog was still fairly thick. I loved how the sun's rays highlighted the shape of its gnarly broken branches as it reached out of the haze towards the clear sky.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now