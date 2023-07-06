Diamond Beach, Jokulsarlon, Iceland

The last time I visited this place, there were hardly any Icebergs around. This time was the Polar opposite, with the beach littered with them in all shapes and sizes, I've got a load of shots from here, all different, and this is the first one I'm sharing online.

For people unfamiliar with the place, there is a huge glacier a few miles to the rear of the beach. As the glacier moves forward, huge chunks of Ice break off it and fall into the lagoon. Here the Ice will stay for a while, being jostled about by other Icebergs until it meets the tide at the head of the lagoon.

At high tide, the bits of Ice nearest to the edge get swept out to sea, but only to get smashed back onto the beaches by the punishing waves. By the time they get onto the beach, everything they have been through causes them to arrive in the most curious shapes. On this visit, I saw what appeared to be 'ice creatures' in the shape of a Shark, a Whale, a Bear in a hat!, and a perfect Scorpion (pics to follow).

Quite simply one of the most remarkable places I've ever visited and an absolute photographer's playground.

The hardest part is getting the exact shutter speed you need for the effect you want and then making sure your shots are pin sharp as the ice pieces often move when the waves crash around them, but it's worth waiting for 'that shot' as the results can be magical.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now