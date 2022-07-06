Nopolo Point, Loreto, Baja Californi Sur, Mexico, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Sea of Cortez near Loreto, Mexico has number of small desert islands that dot the crystal clear water along the coast. Facing east, the coast is ideal for sunrise photography. The best overlooks all seem to be along cliffs at the coast, which means a hike to the top of the cliff in the dark is required. For this shot, I had to place my tripod and camera out along the edge of the cliff and reach out to fire the shutter as there was no place to stand. I was able to see some magnificent pre-dawn color in the sky that painted the sea to match, but in this composition, the first light of the sun brought just enough definition to the cliffs to provide a nice foreground. Some ND filters enabled a long exposure and kept the sunlight under control.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now