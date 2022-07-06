Beartooth Highway, Montana Wyoming Border, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Beartooth Mountain Range spans the Montana and Wyoming border. The scenic byway climbs over 10,000 feet above sea level through the mountains and features multiple scenic viewpoints along the 68-mile stretch. Snow is possible year-round leading to blue winter sunrises in the middle of summer. This particular morning in early June was only 18° at the summit.

The morning was so quiet. There was hardly another car on the road. It truly felt like I was alone on top of the world. The night was clear and I wasn't sure if my early morning drive would be worth it. Then, as the sun began to rise on the mountains' far side, the sky turned to vibrant cotton candy colors. The lakes below became visible in the twilight. It was so peaceful.

