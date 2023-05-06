Djupalonssandur, Snaefellnes, Iceland

This was a new location for me and one I liked as there were many compositions available, all as rugged and otherworldly as each other.

Spikes were needed to get down there as the ground was frozen solid and treacherous in parts; once down onto the beach, though, it was fine. We were greeted with the most incredible light along this exact section; of course, this immediately died the minute we got set up, as is usually the way! Then the rain set in again, so I set up, covered the camera, and went for a wander to check out other spots in the area.

Later, we got quite a long time where the rain had stopped, and once again, the gorgeous light that had lit up the scene broke through, picking out all the detail in the rocks and weeds.

I finished by shooting some scenes with the sea coming crashing in, and as was the case on numerous days, I ended up with my boots full of seawater, which, as you can imagine, wasn't the warmest sensation in the world!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now