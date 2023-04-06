Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska, USA

Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve covers over 3.3 million acres of coastline, glaciers, temperate rainforest, and mountains in Southeastern Alaska. Much of the park consists of bays, coves, and fjords that are largely accessible only via boat and provide access to several tidewater glaciers and remote backcountry hiking and camping locations.

On this particular day cruise in late June, overcast skies and low-lying clouds produced even, soft light, rich, saturated colors, and calm waters, evoking a sense of serenity and wonder. The juxtaposition of mountain, forest, and sea provides a photographer unlimited landscape composition potential and wildlife subjects such as bears, mountain goats, sea lions, harbor seals, and humpback whales. Constant changing weather rolling in off the Pacific Ocean ensures that any day is a good photography day.

