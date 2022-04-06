Reflection Lake, Mount Rainer National Park, Washington, USA

Reflection Lake, on the south side of Mount Rainier, is a go-to location year round, both day and night. Closed for part of the winter due to snow, the roads to the lake open around May or June, before closing for the winter season in November. I usually visit the lake during the night-time, on one of my overnight circuits of the park as usually, there's not a soul to be seen (it gets incredibly busy during summer days). During a full or near-full moon, the mountain can be captured reflected in a still lake along with stars in a blue night-time sky. On this particular occasion, I visited during a calm day in the fall to find the various heathers and shrubs that can be found on the northern shore to be in full color, with a beautifully clear reflection.

