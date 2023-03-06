Zabriskie Point, Death Valley, CA, USA

This area of the country is definitely 'otherworldly'. It offers many wonders that one might confuse with other natural phenomena, such as salt pans that resemble ice and snow octagons or mountains in a 'painted desert' that echo an artist's fantasy drawings. These ranges look like a painter used pastels to enhance mountains in a surreal context for a child's fairytale.

Zabriskie Point was stunning in the colors that were presented. The blues, pinks, and purples were highlighted but not surpassed by the deep blue skies. A simple tripod and patience for the sky to light up and present the magnificent arrangement of mountains, paths, sky, and palette were all that was necessary.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now