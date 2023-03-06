Lake Bled, Bled, Slovenia

Lake Bled in Slovenia is a popular destination for travellers worldwide.

When we arrived in Bled the day before, it was cloudy and windy. The next morning did not have too much optimistic forecast either. Still, I decided to try this location on top of a small nearby mountain.

The hike was not easy as it was dark, and the only light I had was my mobile phone flashlight. The ascend to the viewpoint was steep too. Finally reaching the spot, it was a patient wait until sunrise. I hoped the clouds would go away a bit to reveal the beauty of this exquisite spot.

Finally, the sun rose, and to my utter joy, what a view it was. It was too satisfying that I was jumping for joy like a kid.

