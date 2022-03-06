Loch Fada, Isle of Skye, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A couple of years ago, I spent two wonderful weeks with my friends in the gorgeous Scottish High-lands. Truly a photographer’s paradise. Driving along the road on the Isle of Skye, I saw this little rocky island, in the middle of Loch Fada, facing the Old Man of Storr. I was caught the visual poetry of lone tree and by the contrast of the small islet with huge mountains in the background. I parked the car on the side of the road, installed my tripod and used a 10 stop ND filter to perform a 27-second exposure. Using my livetime feature on my camera, I knew I would have a perfect histogram (ETTR). On several occasions during our trip we asked each other, “Do we have to go back home?”

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now