Resting Goblin, Mt Tremblant National Park, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

During a snowshoe trek with my camera in the Pimbina sector of Mont Tremblant National Park, I was, as usual, hunting for images. Passing through this location, my attention was captured by this little piece of snow-created sculpture that looks like a globin holding a pole and resting on a dead tree. A cute little example of pareidolia! Before approaching my subject, I used a 270 mm focal length (35 mm equivalent) to compose the ‘portrait’ and isolate my subject from his background. As usual, I overex-posed to have a perfect histogram (ETTR). After making the image, I finally approached this natural art to see if it was as real as it appeared from a distance. And yes, it was pure snow and ice, and of course I left it untouched. Winter can give us some quirky gifts.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now