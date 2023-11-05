Stara Reka Reserve, Karlovo, Bulgaria

This year's autumn is very warm and draughty – no rain, fog, and insufficient water in rivers. Even at the end of October, the night temperatures didn't drop under 10 degrees.

A fellow photographer and I decided to try our luck deep in the mountains. We travelled to the small town of Karlovo and got to a path at the end of the city.

The path climbs the Central Balkan around the bed of the Stara Reka River and enters the Stara Reka Reserve. At the beginning of the path, the signs of autumn were slightly viewable, but when we got over 1000m above sea level, the colours were better.

We spent two days there, spending the night with a group of tourists in a high hut. The second day, when we began to climb down, we took some pictures around the river in the morning when the light was better.

