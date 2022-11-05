    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Kanawha River Fall Reflections, Boomer, West Virginia, USA

    By Michele Borgarelli

    This image was taken at sunrise in Boomer, West Virginia, US in November 2021. Kanawha River is a tributary of the Ohio River, approximately 97 mi (156 km) long. Boomer is a little town on the river and we spent a long weekend there.

    The foliage last year lasted longer and we enjoy our stay in the area. The photo was taken from a small dock in front of the property we rented. The most challenging aspect of this image was related to the dock not being very stable so I had to find a good compromise for the shutter speed.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers
    • Download all new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®