Kanawha River Fall Reflections, Boomer, West Virginia, USA

This image was taken at sunrise in Boomer, West Virginia, US in November 2021. Kanawha River is a tributary of the Ohio River, approximately 97 mi (156 km) long. Boomer is a little town on the river and we spent a long weekend there.

The foliage last year lasted longer and we enjoy our stay in the area. The photo was taken from a small dock in front of the property we rented. The most challenging aspect of this image was related to the dock not being very stable so I had to find a good compromise for the shutter speed.

