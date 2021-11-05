Lake Ouareau Belvedere, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Early in the morning of mid-October, 2015, I was hiking up a trail to leading to a viewpoint dominating the St-Donat de Montcalm region. Well worth the effort, I arrived at the viewpoint and was amazed by the vast carpet of colour intertwined with multiple small lakes, set off by the mountains in the background.

The boreal forest has a vast variety of species offering marvellous colours. Once again it paid off to get up early and get to the viewpoint. This magical period in autumn does not last long. As soon as the weather gets cooler, the rain starts accompanied by strong winds. Winter is coming, the oranges, reds and golds disappear, and we dream of next year!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now