Garvamore, Strathspey, Scotland

Scotland has many faces – sandy beaches, rocky ones, hills, valleys, mountains, and rivers. Depending on where you go, it has many different moods too. In the heart of Scotland sits the beautiful Cairngorms National Park. Home to some of the longest rivers and highest mountains in the United Kingdom.

On the western border of it is Garvamore. This less-known area is very remote. You can walk here for hours without meeting a single soul, apart from groups of roaming deer. That is why the place really gets to you. It offers plenty of opportunities for photography: the river Spey, close to its source, surrounding mountains, a series of small lakes and boggy ground with lovely flowers in Spring and Summer. And, as already said, deer.

In this picture, the river Spey is the main subject. In the distance, the outer parts of the autumn-coloured and snow-capped Monadhliath Mountains are visible, with peaks like Creag Liath and Creag Cathalain. I love this remote part of Scotland, its pristine hills and the never-ending sound of the river Spey finding its way through thousands of rocks and stones.

