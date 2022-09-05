Bare Island, Waimarama Beach, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand

I was just visiting this area, Waimarama Beach in Hawkes Bay for the first time a few weeks ago and was challenged to see if i could produce anything decent from the North Island of New Zealand as easily as i apparently could from the South Island where I live. Happy to take up the challenge!

This particular morning we had no expectations for an amazing sunrise and so "settled" for this rather more lack lustre show. However, I rather enjoyed this more. Although I dont normally like to chase the gaudy colours but the lovely soft, warm light just after the sun is up.

I dont often sell the bright colours and thats why I love to shoot and see what I can do with the more sedate, relatively uneventful and even flat light. This particular morning was no different. I love the placement of Bare Island dead centre between the two rows of rocks in order for this composition to work and a slow shutter to smooth out the water a tad! No filter, just the lack of light!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now