Lake Wahapo, Westland Tai Poutini National Park, New Zealand

There are only a few vantage points from which to photograph this small glacial lake on the West Coast of the South Island, which now forms part of a small local hydro-power system. One of these is at the north eastern end of the lake where a swamp forest of ancient kahikatea trees imposes on the lake shore.

During the autumn and winter seasons in particular, relatively warm sunny days and cold nights frequently give rise to mist over lakes and rivers in this area, and Lake Wahapo can often be relied upon. Here, early morning sunlight is reflected in the still water of the lake and diffused in the mist, creating a somewhat 'other-worldly' ambiance with the ancient trees reflecting in the stillness of the water, with mosses and lichens clinging to the tree bark. Native flax and ferns abound here, and the surrounding hillsides are forested in beech trees.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

