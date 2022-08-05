Jefferson Golf Park, Seattle, Washington, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Having spent almost all my life in Seattle, I always lookedd forward to those nice fall days with the yellow leaves from the native big leaf maple trees. Fall doesn’t really show up till the end of October and beginning November. On this particular November morning we were blessed with a dense fog, not uncommon for fall, that shrouded the sky creating a world of mystery and discovery. The Seattle fog is the product of the cool marine air from Puget Sound caped by the warmer air from the previous day. Usually around noon the fog burns off to sunny afternoon.

This morning I decided to wander into town and to try my luck at Jefferson Park Golf Club, a public golf course in south central Seattle. Having played this course many times I was familiar its layout and where good candidates were located. Jefferson golf course was founded in 1915 being one of the several original golf courses in Seattle and is proud to have been the home course for Fred Couples.

Wondering around in the fog, literally and figuratively, I first tried the trees around the starting block with limited appeal, then shot the loan big maple on the 17th fairway, better, and finally settled for the large stand of big leaf maples around the 3rd and 4th holes. The wonderful thing about fog is it causes elements to be discovered anew in its translucent and defused light. Such was the effect with the black and white image presented here. I think the image works better as a B&W rather than in color. I just love the darkness of the central tree with its sensual lines surrounded by the supporting cast of trees which gradually recede into the mist. They almost look like the finality of a chorus line holding their hands into the air as a tribute to their show.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now