Milarrochy Bay Oak Tree, Loch Lomond, Scotland

I have visited this famous tree many times - the Milarrochy Bay oak tree - but never had the right combination of conditions until now. The water level was high, surrounding the tree, which often stands on a beach. The sun was setting, and the colours were perfect.

I deliberately chose a long exposure to emphasise the tree and turn the water and sky into a dreamy blur, and I think it worked quite nicely! I know that long exposures can split opinions, and I think they should be used sparingly, but it was quite deliberate in this case.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now