    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Milarrochy Bay Oak Tree, Loch Lomond, Scotland
    By Brendan Waters

    I have visited this famous tree many times - the Milarrochy Bay oak tree - but never had the right combination of conditions until now. The water level was high, surrounding the tree, which often stands on a beach. The sun was setting, and the colours were perfect.

    I deliberately chose a long exposure to emphasise the tree and turn the water and sky into a dreamy blur, and I think it worked quite nicely! I know that long exposures can split opinions, and I think they should be used sparingly, but it was quite deliberate in this case.

    Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®