Luskentyre Beach, Isle Of Harris, Hebrides, Scotland

Our first visit to Harris proved to be everything we had hoped for. I visited various websites that recommended iconic sites to visit and photograph. However, just walking on Luskentyre Beach provided so many opportunities that were out of the ordinary. Reviewing other people's images reveals a commonality surrounding the intense Harris colour palette. Certainly, the interplay between the light and the sea amplifies the greens there.

Harris is such an amazing place and is well-documented by landscape photographers. Despite this, we pretty much had the beach, which is enormous, to ourselves. Over four days, we saw only two-to-three photographers on Harris (although we encountered many more when we moved to Lewis to photograph the stone circles.

On our visit, we had glorious weather in early May - quite warm, winds variable but never gale force, and largely dry.

This picture is one of several that I would classify as minimalist - just grasses emerging from the sand at the intermediate zone between the full (and justifiably famous) grassy banks on the dunes and the entire beach. The sight of individual grass clumps gave a very simple composition, and the wind was not too much of a problem, and it was easily circumvented by a slightly higher ISO. The shadows stretched out from the grass clump as the sun settled onto the horizon. That said, a slightly cool hint of the sand suggests that the sun was not yet into its golden hour. It is a nice time to take photographs because the shadows are quite strong and extend the picture away from the horizon.

