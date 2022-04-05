    Search
    Steptoe Butte, Palouse, Whitman County, Washington, USA
    By Steven Roberts

    The Palouse is an agricultural area for wheat and legumes that spans south-eastern Washington and north-western Idaho. During the harvest season, the roaming hills turn a fantastic golden color, resembling dunes but with wheat crops instead of sand. In the spring, when this image was taken, the landscape is a luminous, fresh, green of growing crops. The Butte, some 12 miles north of the city of Colfax, is an excellent viewpoint and a road to the summit winds around the butte, like a helter-skelter. On this particular occasion, the setting sun was overpowering the viewfinder, with only hints of the ridges being illuminated able to be seen through the glare. I was of the mind that there was no image to be had, but decided to persevere based on hints seen from heavily squinted eyes - I'm glad I did, as on developing the raw image the sculpting of ridges by the light was fully revealed.


