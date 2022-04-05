Plose, Dolomites, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In July of 2016, I spent two weeks hiking in the gorgeous Dolomites. To ensure that I would not miss a photo and to avoid wasting time in changing lenses, I carried two camera bodies, one with a 24 to 80 mm lens and the other with an 80 to 300 mm lens (35 mm equivalent). The light weight and small size of Micro 4/3 gear is advantageous in such circumstances. One day my attention was caught by the big soft colored mountain in the background framed by steep mountain diagonals in the foreground to-gether with amazing color contrasts. A truly beautiful scene topped by gorgeous clouds. So, I used my telephoto lens at 212 mm (35 mm eq.) to compose the image. I overexposed by a full stop to have a perfect histogram (ettr). Even while hiking, taking time to compose images with the appropriate gear yields the intended results.

