Hvitserkur, Northwest Region, Iceland

I have told the story before of how, in 2021, the travel plans that my wife and I had made fell apart due to COVID-19. I had thought that I was going to miss opportunities for landscape photography that fall anyway, so I found a workshop in Iceland for November that looked good and made reservations for that.

The group was going to get a pretty full-circle tour over eight days. On day 4, we were headed from the Snæfellsnes peninsula toward the Hvítserkur sea arch. We had some rare sun on the way with good views along a lake, so we made an unplanned stop to shoot. This made for a late arrival at Hvítserkur, and it was starting to get a little dark. That being the situation, we gave the camera a little more ISO and longer exposure times to compensate.

There were several ways to shoot the scene, from down on the rocky shore to up on the cliff above. I liked this shot during blue hour.

