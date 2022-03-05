Pescatori Island, Stresa, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This image refers to Isola dei Pescatori, on Lake Maggiore, belonging to the Borromean Islands group together with Isola Madre and Isola Bella. Perhaps one of the most particular and characteristic for the rather wild landscape, the typical alleys, the cats that welcome guests nicely.

It is totally characterized by a small village made up of narrow streets between the houses and by the Church of San Vittore that rises from the red roofs.Among the narrow streets where you will find pottery shops and inns serving fresh fish.Immersed in the wonderful and evocative waters of Lake Maggiore, the Borromean Islands have fascinated their visitors for centuries.

Personally, I love to go to Lake Maggiore as soon as possible. I love its quiet, its sweeping views, sailing through these wonderful islands. I find a lot of peace and serenity on the shores of a sublime lake like this one.Stresa is in fact one of the most elegant and refined lakeside resorts in Italy.This photograph was taken in the late summer morning close to a tree to find shelter from a very scorching sun. Performed by simply turning the dial to the preferred Landscape mode to the Program mode due to the fact that the day was not very clear.In fact, I believe that underexposure can make the main subject excessively dark and increase background noise. In this way, focusing the image becomes more precise and calculated in the right way.I recommend visiting these islands between May and June to admire the beautiful flowers and animals found on these magnificent islands.

