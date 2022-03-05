Honopu Valley, Kauai, Hawaii, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In my career, I travelled often and earned a lot of airline and hotel points. In 2012, I had earned enough points for my wife and I to take a 10 day trip to the island of Kauai, Hawaii. I was lucky to have the air, hotel, and rental car covered by points. (The only time that ever happened.)

We visited waterfalls, volcanic mountains, a black sand beach, and Waimea Canyon. We saw the Na Pali coast from the Kalalau Trail and also from a zodiac boat. Another thing that I wanted to do for the first time was to take a helicopter ride over the island. Since I was definitely going to take photos during the trip, I wanted to have an outside seat on a chopper with no doors, so there would not be a problem with reflections on the inside of the windows. Not all of the flight companies do it with no doors, and for several days I could not find one that would guarantee me an outside seat.

Finally, on day six, I was able to make the exact arrangement that I wanted. After we took off, it was very smooth, but I kept the camera strap around my neck at all times. I had some guidance that to shoot without motion blur I should have the shutter at no less than 1/500. It took some extra ISO to do that even in full sun. We spent nearly an hour flying over Kauai. It was a scenic playground. This was a favorite shot from the flight. We were in Honopu Valley, along the Na Pali Coast on the island's northern side. I enjoyed the perspective of the eroded ridges in the volcanic layers, and the bright mix of colors.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now