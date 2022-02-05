    Search
    Snowy Aspens, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, USA
    By Debbie Rubin

    What a beautiful day for a snowshoe jaunt in the mountains of Colorado. I was amazed at the topography while going on up in the gondola. I knew that I wanted to find some dynamic patterns that were created by the snow, wind and trees. I had my tripod, and my backpack with all of my equipment as well. I have always been fascinated with the aspen trees. They look as if they have eyes and seemed to be following me. The skiers were everywhere and I had all I could do to preserve the area that I wanted to photograph without having someone ski right around me and possibly upend my equipment or myself.

