Mondego River, Montemor O Velho, Coimbra, Portugal

The Mondego River, one of the most important Portuguese rivers, runs through the country's central region, passing near Montemor-o-Velho, where I took this image.

On a beautiful late afternoon last December, I marvelled to see those huge poplars on the riverbank, bare of foliage, in an apparent decreasing line of heights due to the perspective (with a "break" in the middle, emphasizing the natural discontinuities that can occur in the landscapes), full of white storks' nests, many of which with their "owners".

Some decades ago, all white storks migrated in winter to Africa, but today, many remain at home all year round. The increasing winter temperatures may be one of the factors involved in this phenomenon of sedentary lifestyle. The population of these birds has been increasing in Portugal, probably because more food is available, such as the red swamp crayfish, an exotic crustacean abundant in rice fields that can be found nearby.

