Cinovec, Ore Mountains, Czech Republic

This is image number 14 of my series called "Forest Glow", with which I am trying to capture trees and forests of Czech Republic. Not usual artificial light technique is used in all of the photographs in the series - helping to create a color contrast of cold blue winter atmosphere of the whole area and warm light touch on the single tree in the frame.

Already pursuing this series for more than nine years, usually managing just one to three images every year.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now