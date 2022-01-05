Lamp and Plant Pot, Jardin, Antioquia, Colombia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Last April we stayed one night in Jardin, one of the most beautiful little towns Colombia, while driving to Medellín. We arrived late and went out for dinner at a local restaurant and walking back to the hotel we passed by the side of a church that on the outside was painted bright orange and it had and old street lamp with a burned out light and below and flower pot; all illuminated from above by a functioning street lamp, casting a left hand side shadow on the overall image.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now