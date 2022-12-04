    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Straight Tracks, Berryville, VA, USA

    By Thomas Porter

    Straight Tracks in Light Snow was taken in December 2021 in Berryville, VA, USA. This photo was almost not taken since I needed/wanted to shoot from the center of the tracks. First, a long train came by as I was setting up. Then, a railroad track repair crew - riding in a pickup truck with train wheels - insisted that I not shoot from the tracks. Instead, they wanted me to be more than ten feet from the near rail. Basically, I outwaited them, although the wait was more than 45 minutes in a cold snow shower. Ultimately, I believe that the wait was worth it since I had better light and less snow at the time of the shooting.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®