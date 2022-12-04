Simplon Pass, Switzerland

The Stockalperweg is a pathway track commissioned in 1600 by Baron Kaspar Stockalper to promote European trade along the south-north axis. It is precisely on this route that I took this image last February along the Simplon Pass which leads towards Brig in a splendid winter frame.

It can be traveled by car along a paved road full of hairpin bends but very wide, admiring the Simplon Hospiz and the famous stone eagle symbol of the pride and independence of the Swiss people, or on foot for passionate hikers through a still intact natural landscape. Thus we arrive at an altitude of 2005 m in the Simplon Pass Montenapoleone area.his photograph shows the famous old Simplon Hospiz, Altes Spittel, built-in 1600. On the lower floors of this ancient building, travelers found refuge and free care. On the upper floors, the baron and his family resided in the summer season. The top floor housed a small chapel.

The long building next to it, located further down the plateau, was used as a warehouse and was intended to house goods and horses passing through the pass. Fortunately, thanks to the precision of the Swiss, there are areas where it is possible to stop and photograph this fascinating landscape with great calm and tranquility, so white in winter and barren and mysterious in summer. It is a rather windy area, so it is better to cover up adequately. It is a landscape that instills much peace and serenity against the backdrop of the Fletschhorn and Rossboden peaks, just above the magical village of Simplon Dorf.

