Cape Blanco Lighthouse, Port Orford, Curry County, Oregon, USA

The Oregon Coast is simply spectacular, a landscape and nature photographers dream. And always keep in mind that the farther north you venture, the more amazing it becomes.

Cape Blanco is just north of the coast village of Port Orford. The lighthouse sits on the westernmost point in Oregon and is the oldest in Oregon. It has been guiding mariners since 1870. It sits on the westernmost point in Oregon.

I love this area, there are so many opportunities to capture stunning landscapes and wildlife and, of course, cool lighthouses.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now