Sprielderbos, Putten, Netherlands

In an inspired location, I was on a hunt for the autumn colours but landed in this land of beautiful mushrooms. With ornamentation of the fallen leaves, it was a perfect subject to capture.
The image was focus-stacked with the foreground dominated by one of the fallen leaves, and slowly into the frame, the cluster of mushrooms in a soft morning light that had just started to glow the backdrop after a cloudy, rainy start to the morning. The forest was full of cinematic fallen leaves, and everything was equally photogenic.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor