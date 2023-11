Sprielderbos, Putten, Netherlands

In an inspired location, I was on a hunt for the autumn colours but landed in this land of beautiful mushrooms. With ornamentation of the fallen leaves, it was a perfect subject to capture.

The image was focus-stacked with the foreground dominated by one of the fallen leaves, and slowly into the frame, the cluster of mushrooms in a soft morning light that had just started to glow the backdrop after a cloudy, rainy start to the morning. The forest was full of cinematic fallen leaves, and everything was equally photogenic.

