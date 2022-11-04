Foggy Fall Sunrise, Door County, Wisconsin, USA

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin with the many wonderful and varied landscape photographic opportunities that are available throughout the state. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat.

Even though I have been photographing with my drone for over four years now, I am still totally surprised at what I sometimes unexpectedly see from this vantage point. On this morning I got out reasonably early on what first appeared to be a very hazy morning and my intent was to see how much fall color still remained near my home. It is late in the autumn season here, all the reds are now turned to brown and the leaves are falling fast but there are remaining pockets where aspen and poplar trees are still reluctant to give up their golden leaves.

From my home where I launched from, no mist or fog was in sight, at least from ground level. But when I flew up just a little way and could see beyond the trees right around my house, I immediately saw ground fog lying in all the low areas as far as I could see. Oh yes, I also saw clumps of yellow aspens standing above the fog which prompted me to get busy and start looking for compositions that brought these two elements together. The fog was rapidly dissipating as I watched so I just got to the tail end of the show but am still pleased with this one.

