Lago di Carezza, Dolomites, Italy

Picture Story

In June of 2018, I joined a photo tour in the Dolomites, and our group visited this beautiful site. Approaching the lake shoreline, I was literally amazed by the contrast created by the layers of colour and the complexity of the textures in the scene. The reflection on the lake amplifies the visual impact. I installed my tripod and put my Leica wide angle-lens on my camera. Composing to emphasize the reflection, I took the shot. This landscape demonstrates the benefits of photo tours and workshops. The leader brings you to the right place at the right moment with no waste of time.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

