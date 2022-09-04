Sligachan, Isle of Skye, Scotland

A couple of years ago, I organized a photo trip with friends to the beautiful Scottish Highlands. We spent one week in the Glencoe region and a second on the Isle of Skye. The Highlands are truly a photographer’s paradise. To plan the trip, I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer’s Guide for both regions, having bought the eBooks on LPM’s website.
One day on Isle of Skye, I decided to head for the Sligachan Old Bridge, a beautiful structure in a lovely setting. Arriving at the vantage point, I noticed that the water level under the bridge was very low, almost dry. So I wandered away to enjoy the scenery on foot. After 10 minutes of walking, I happened upon this small stream and its’ cascades.
I was attracted by the colours, shapes, and textures, with the mountains in the background, all under a typical Scottish diffused light.
We found the Scottish Highlands wonderful to photograph. There are so many places containing all the important elements of composition: lines, curves, textures, patterns, shapes, colours, and frames, frequently under cloudy skies.
When you don’t feel comfortable with a suggested vantage point, don’t hesitate to explore. This image was taken at 57°17'12.084" N 6°10'41.664" W
