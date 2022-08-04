Lake Superior, Minnesota, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

An hour before this image, a massive thunderstorm pounded the western side of Lake Superior. Watching the show from Duluth, MN was spectacular, and I spent a good hour near the shore just marveling at the lightning strikes all across the lake. Not long after the storm rolled east, this vessel began sailing across the lake and as the sun faded into the horizon I couldn't help being amazed at the sense of complete calm so soon after such a powerful storm.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now