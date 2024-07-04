Wolwedans, Namibians, Namibia

Wolwedans in the Namibrand Nature Reserve in southern Namibia is a unique location with exceptional light bathing almost moon-like landscapes. Unusually for April/May, the valley floors were covered in tall bushman grass (stipagrostis ciliate) following unseasonal rain in March.

From a distance, the grass, which sways almost imperceptibly in the wind, can be mistaken, depending on the time of day, for mist or even snow (but bearing in mind that this is the desert!).

Trees are indeed lonely here! The tall bushman grass is a species of the Poaceae family found in the Namib Desert and the Kalahari. It grows to between 30 and 100 cm and can be annual or perennial, depending on the amount of rainfall.

