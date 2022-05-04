Vercelli, Piedmont, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photograph portrays an incredible and surprising rainbow over the city of Vercelli in Piedmont in the first day after a summer storm at dawn. The loud noises of thunder woke me up so I took the opportunity to photograph this beautiful colored arch in the sky that seems to embrace the capital city of rice.

The beauty of this natural phenomenon was unfortunately a sign of profound pain; that morning in fact I was warned of the sudden death of Claretta, a sweet cat from the local feline colony Amico Randagio who had crossed the busy road with much misfortune. Just a week before we were joking together and she was so happy to be cuddled in her arms. The well-known rainbow bridge. There he is. So my thoughts go to Claretta with this image.

I used a Nikon D5200 underexposing with Program mode to make the colors of the arc brighter. It is rare to see such an entire arch from the city center, usually only half of the colors are photographed due to the presence of tall apartment buildings. A fine example of an urban landscape in a city that is not overly large but relatively quiet and very nice to visit.In fact, it is difficult to be lucky enough to be immersed in a natural mountain or sea landscape and seize the moment to photograph the spectacle of the full rainbow. Perhaps more likely to find it from a city angle.And so it was.

