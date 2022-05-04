Valley of Dreams, New Mexico, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Waking up in the Valley of Dreams was really like not waking up from a dream at all...

Slightly South of Bisti Wilderness Area in New Mexico, an ancient remnant of lush, wetlands and forests in the age of dinosaurs lies desiccated and broken - The Valley Of Dreams. These are small areas were the skin of the land is torn open from erosion to reveal geologic and out of place structures and formations. And just like Bisti, it completely lacks trails and directions.

On this adventure, the plan was to find and photograph the Alien Throne and surrounding features as the planet flipped the sun from one side of the horizon to the other. Even though waterfalls, rain forests, glaciers and mountains are obvious places to soak in the Earth’s energy, I have always returned to the desert - seeking the company of her more primal and subtle soul. The stoic features of the Valley of Dreams is a perfect meeting place of such a search.

The camera was battery dead from the all night captures for the star trail project. I state this because that’s what was going through my mind as my camping companion urgently and excitedly described a sunrise rainbow with his animated hands while a toothbrush jutted out of his mouth. I scrambled out of the tent and fumbled fresh batteries into the camera as the sprinkling rain and flickering lightning commenced. If it were not for my travel companion, I would have likely missed the double rainbow and stayed in the tent, safe from the morning rain. You never know when nature will express herself - and not care to wait for you to be ready.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now