Lake Powell National Recreation Area, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In 2019 my wife and I took our first ever cross country road trip from Michigan to Arizona and Utah. We were gone about 4 weeks and enjoyed it so much we decided to do it again the next year. We planned to start out with a week in Page, Arizona, followed by two weeks in Moab, Utah. Part of the plan for Page was to do photo tours of a couple slot canyons that we had not done in previous years. We booked the first tour, but got a call later in the day that all activities within the Navajo reservation were being shut down for Covid.

We had a list of alternative activities and decided to try renting a boat on Lake Powell on the day with the nicest weather. I looked over maps and satellite images of the lake and decided that we would head for a location in an isolated bay. I had a map and a GPS unit for navigation.

The weather was nice, as predicted, with sun and partially cloudy skies. There was a bit of breeze but only light chop on the water. We started out for the bay, and the further we went, the nicer the terrain became. We began stopping to take photos along the way.

After about two hours, we were just entering our target bay, which was rather more narrow than the rest of the lake that we had traveled through. There were some good reflections, and I also knew of a cave up in the cliff wall overlooking the lake. I was able to climb up into the cave, and got this shot with the lake framed nicely by the arched cave opening.

